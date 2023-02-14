A former Georgia police officer was arrested Monday in connection with the death of missing teen Susana Morales, whose body was found last week in Gwinnett County, authorities said.

Morales, 16, was reported missing by her family in July after she failed to return from a friend's house, police said. Her body was discovered last week after a passerby reported seeing a possible body in the woods, authorities said.

Her remains were discovered about 20 miles from her Gwinnett County home, police said.

Miles Bryant, 22, was arrested Monday, authorities said. He had been a police officer with the Doraville Police Department up until his arrest, officials said. He has been charged with a felony count of concealing the death of another and a misdemeanor count of falsely reporting a crime, authorities said.

He is being held without bail at the Gwinnett County Jail, police said.

Investigators have not said how Bryant is allegedly connected to the case. Autopsy results are pending on the girl's cause of death, authorities said.

Doraville officials said in a statement they were notified on Monday of Bryant's arrest.

“The City of Doraville was notified the afternoon of Monday, February 13 that a now former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett Police Department in connection with the disappearance and murder of Susana Morales," the city's statement said.

"The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant," the statement said.

Bryant has not entered a plea and has no attorney of record, according to online court records.

Morales was one of two students from the same high school who were found dead last week, but their cases are not related, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Morales' disappearance and death is asked to call Gwennett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

