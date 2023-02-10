The bodies of two missing teens from the same school have been found only hours apart by police in Georgia.

Two students from Meadowcreek High School were found on Monday by local police in what they believe to be unrelated cases, according to 11 Alive.

Susana Morales, 16, was one of the students found on Monday evening, police said in a news release. She had been reported missing in July before she was found by a passerby who thought they saw a body in the woods, according to police.

Police are investigating her death but have not released any information about her manner of death or if they have any suspects, 11 Alive reported.

“Thank you for everyone who has supported us but this is not the end we will get justice for Susana,” said Susana’s sister, Jasmine Morales, on a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral.

The second student from the high school that was found dead was 17-year-old Rodrigo Floriano Mayen, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported.

Police said Floriano died of a suspected overdose and that his and Morales’ deaths are not connected, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.

"The victim died of an overdose and his friend hid his body instead of calling 911," Gwinnett Police Sergeant J.R. Richter said, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. "He was charged with concealing a death."

The name of the person arrested for concealing Mayen’s death has not been released.

The Meadowcreek High School principal, Kevin Wood, sent a letter to parents following the news of the deceased students.

"It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of two members of our Meadowcreek High School family," Wood said in the letter, Gwinnett Daily Post reported.

"Within the last 48 hours, we have lost two of our former students. Our hearts and thoughts are with family, friends, and loved ones of both students as they cope with this tremendous personal loss."

Related Stories