A Utah sex offender is facing new charges after authorities say a missing 14-year-old from Arizona was found in his basement by police.

Jordan Sorenson, 26, allegedly struck up a conversation with the young teen on TikTok and then found her on Snapchat, where he convinced her to share her address under the guise that he was going to send her food, 12 News reported.

On Jan. 27, the 26-year-old then showed up at her home, making the teen feel unsafe because he told her “bad things would happen” if she left or ignored him, according to 12 News.

The 14-year-old had an ankle monitor on but Sorenson allegedly cut it off and took her back to Utah with him, turned off her phone and bought her a new one so that she could not be tracked, KSL.com reported.

While in Sorenson’s presence, she was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times but could not flee because she did not feel safe and thought he would track her new phone, according to KSL.com.

According to a press release from the Utah Department of Corrections, Sorenson is a sex offender who was on probation at the time of arrest. He was convicted in 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult, said the release.

Investigators arrived at Sorenson’s workplace after receiving information from Arizona officials suggesting Sorenson was connected to the girl’s disappearance, according to the release.

Officials took him back to his home and searched the residence and found the missing teen in the basement, said the release.

“Thanks to the quick actions of our agents and cooperation with the Attorney General's investigators and West Valley City Police Department, this young woman was found safe,” said Dan Blanchard, director of Adult Probation and Parole. “Agents act on a number of tips every day, and in this situation they helped to locate this girl.”

Sorenson has been charged with violation of parole or probation and aggravated sexual extortion of a child. He is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail with no bail, according to jail records.

