The case of a missing mother of eight in Michigan is now a homicide investigation after blood and clothing were identified as hers, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.

Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec. 10, authorities said. She had phoned home to tell her children she would be home soon, but never arrived, investigators said.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, but has not been fully cooperating with authorities, Fuller said at a Wednesday press conference.

Evidence showed Kelley and the unidentified person were together before and after she was reported missing, Fuller said.

Kelley's vehicle was found on fire the day after she vanished, Fuller said. There was blood inside, and clothing found nearby, the sheriff said. Both have been identified as belonging to her, he said.

Further testing, including DNA analysis, is underway, Fuller said. The woman's body has not been found.

There may be other persons of interest in the case, the sheriff said.

“We know that it's likely someone helped with the burning of the vehicle and the possible destruction of other evidence," Fuller said.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

