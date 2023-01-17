A Massachusetts man who claims that his wife went missing on New Year's Day is now charged with her murder.

Brian Walshe, who is expected to be arraigned tomorrow, is accused of killing his wife and the mother to his three children, Ana Walshe.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said during a news conference Tuesday that the arrest comes after an "intense investigation."

"Early in this investigation, police developed probable cause to believe that [Ana's] husband Brian Walshe, age 47, had misled police investigators on material that was important to the search for Ana Walshe," Morrissey said. "He had pled not guilty to those charges and is currently being held at the Norfolk County House of Correction. The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe for the murder of his wife."

Further details about the investigation and death of Ana, 39, will not be revealed until Walshe is arraigned in court, Morrissey said.

Inside Edition Digital obtained a court order issued on Tuesday that shows the judge is sealing the arrest warrant for three months, meaning few details will be made public during tomorrow's court appearance.

Walshe was already in police custody after being charged with misleading a police investigation last week.

A police log obtained by Inside Edition Digital shed new light on Walshe's actions the days before and after his wife was reported missing.

The Cohasset Police Department was contacted by a security guard from Tishman Speyer in Washington D.C. on Jan. 4 who informed police that Ana had not been seen since Dec. 30 and that her vehicle was still in D.C., according to the police log.

“Company has contacted the husband he has not filed a missing person report on female," reads the log.

Walshe’s lawyer had claimed in court just a few days prior that it was his client who contacted the company and said his wife was missing, but the police record seems to dispute that claim.

When the responding officer first spoke to Walshe, he said that Walshe told him that his wife “left for work in Washington D.C. on Sunday at 6:30 AM and he hasn’t heard from her since.”

A few days later, police got another call, this time from an individual who told police on Jan. 6 that “he has a camera on his house that may show footage related to the incident.”

Police searched the Walshe home on Jan. 7, and that same day arrested Walshe for misleading police investigators.

Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said in court last week that police had discovered blood and a knife in the basement of the Walshe home.

Beland also said that Washe's movements and activities in the days after his wife's disappearance could not be substantiated by investigators on the case.

Beland said in court that investigators spoke to Washe after he reported his wife missing, and he told them that he spent New Year's Day with his children and then left them with a babysitter to visit his mother’s house.

He claimed to have gotten lost on the way because he did not have his cell phone, Beland said in court, and told officers he stopped by Whole Foods and CVS while running errands for his mother.

There is no video of Washe at either retailer, according to Beland, and investigators also said that they could not confirm a trip to an ice-cream store Walshe said that he took with his three children on Jan. 2.

Investigators did, however, say they found video of Washe at a Home Depot on Jan. 2, where they say he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including a tarp, while wearing a black ski mask and gloves.

Ana had booked a ticket to fly to Washington D.C. on Jan. 3, but Washe told investigators that a work emergency came up that required her to travel early on Jan. 1.

In court on Monday, Beland said that there is no record of Ana getting into an Uber or boarding her plane.

The police log obtained by Inside Edition Digital also shows that Ana’s phone pinged at the cell tower closest to her Cohasset home at 3:14 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Walshe was "restricted to residence at all times except for activities preapproved by the probation officer" as part of his pre-sentencing release for another unrelated crime.

In an unrelated federal case in 2021, Walshe entered a guilty plea to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction.

Those charges were related to his sale of two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a buyer in South Korea.

In the wake of that plea, federal prosecutors filed a supplemental sentencing memo which claims that Walshe was accused of lying to probation officers, misleading authorities about the amount of money he received from both his wife and mother while claiming he could not pay the court-ordered restitution to his victims, and allegedly destroying his father's final will and testament after being disinherited so that he could be appointed as the personal representative of his father's estate.

That federal court filing argued that Walshe should receive a 30-month prison sentence for his crimes.

Related News