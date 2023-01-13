The Massachusetts mother who has been missing since New Year's Day allegedly told police that her now-husband threatened to kill her back when they were dating.

Ana Walshe filed a police report in 2014 with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia claiming that her future husband, Brian Walshe, threatened to kill her and her friend.

Metro Police say that the case was quickly dropped, however, when Ana "refused to cooperate" with investigators.

Brian Walshe is not named in the report, but Metro Police did confirm to Inside Edition Digital that he was the male accused of making the threats.

Brian's attorney declined to comment on the matter.

Read: Ana Walshe Metro Police Report

It has now been one week since Ana was reported missing, and a police log obtained by Inside Edition Digital sheds new light on the sequence of events that led to police declaring her a missing person.

The Cohasset Police Department was contacted by a security guard from Tishman Speyer in Washington D.C. on Jan. 4 who informed police that Ana had not been seen since Dec. 30 and that her vehicle was still in D.C., according to the police log.

The log states: “Company has contacted the husband he has not filed a missing person report on female.”

That would seem to contradict the claim made by Brian Walshe’s lawyer in court that he had contacted the company and said his wife was missing.

According to the police log, when the responding officer contacted Brian, he said he was told that Ana “left for work in Washington D.C. on Sunday at 6:30 AM and [Brian] hasn’t heard from her since.”

The log also reveals that police received a call on Saturday, Jan. 6 from an individual who told police “he has a camera on his house that may show footage related to the incident.”

The following day, police conducted a search at the Walshe home and arrested Brian for allegedly misleading police investigators.

Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said in court on Monday that police had discovered blood and a knife in the basement of the Walshe home.

Beland also said that Brian's movements and activities in the days after his wife's disappearance could not be substantiated by investigators on the case.

Beland said in court that investigators spoke to Brian after he reported his wife missing, and he told them that he spent New Year's Day with his children and then left them with a babysitter to visit his mother’s house.

He claimed to have gotten lost on the way because he did not have his cell phone, Beltane said in court, and told officers he stopped by Whole Foods and CVS while running errands for his mother.

Read: Brian Walshe Probable Cause Affidavit

The transfer station in Peabody where investigators reportedly discovered a hacksaw and hatchet is just six miles from Walshe's mother's apartment.

There is no video of Brian at either retailer, according to Beland, and investigators also said that they could not confirm a trip to an ice cream store Brian said that he took with his three children on Jan. 2.

Investigators did, however, say they found video of Brian at a Home Depot on Jan. 2, where they say he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including a tarp, while wearing a black ski mask and gloves.

Ana had booked a ticket to fly to Washington D.C. on Jan. 3, but Brian told investigators that a work emergency came up that required her to travel early on Jan. 1.

In court on Monday, Beland said that there is no record of Ana getting into an Uber or boarding her plane.

The police log obtained by Inside Edition Digital also shows that Ana’s phone pinged at the cell tower closest to her Cohasset home at 3:14 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Brian is "restricted to residence at all times except for activities preapproved by the probation officer" as part of his pre-sentencing release for another unrelated crime.

In an unrelated federal case in 2021, Brian entered a guilty plea to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction.

Those charges were related to his sale of two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a buyer in South Korea.

In the wake of that plea, federal prosecutors filed a supplemental sentencing memo which claims that Brian was accused of lying to probation officers, misleading authorities about the amount of money he received from both his wife and mother while claiming he could not pay the court-ordered restitution to his victims, and allegedly destroying his father's final will and testament after being disinherited so that he could be appointed as the personal representative of his father's estate.

That federal court filing argued that Brian should receive a 30-month prison sentence for his crimes

As for the latest state charge, Brian entered a plea of not guilty on Monday and is being held on $500,000 bond.

