The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since Jan. 1 is behind bars after being charged with misleading police investigators.

Brian Walshe, 46, w as taken into custody on Sunday after a joint investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and Cohasset Police Department.

He is the last person to report seeing his 39-year-old wife Ana Walshe acoridng to police. Ana disappeared on New Year's Day after leaving for the airport to deal with a work emergency, according to a statement her husband gave to police.

Ana's work eventually reported her missing to police on January 4. A lawyer for Brian claims he reported his wife missing that day as well, but he reported that information to her work rather than authoties.

The couple's three children, ages 6, 4, and 2, are now in the care of the state according to police.

Brian Walshe made his first appearance in court on Monday, where prosecutors presented evidence in the case after carrying out a search of the Walshe family home.

Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said that police had discovered blood and a knife in the basement of the Walshes' home.

Furthermore, ADA Beland said that Brian's movements and activities in the days after his wife's disappearance could not be substantiated by investigators on the case.

ADA Beland said in court on Monday that investigators spoke to Brian after he reported his wife missing, and he told them that he spent New Year's Day at his mother’s house and later stopped by Whole Foods and CVS while running errands.

There is no video of Brian at either retailer according to ADA Beland, and investigators say they could not confirm the trip to an ice-cream store Brian said that he took with his children on Jan. 2.

Investigators did however find video of Brian at a Home Depot on Jan. 2, where they say he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including a tarp.

Ana had booked a ticket to fly down to Washington D.C. on January 3, but Brian told investigators that a work emergency came up that required her to travel early on Jan. 1.

In court on Monday, ADA Beland said that there is no record of Ana getting into an Uber or boarding her plane. ADA Beland also noted that Ana's cellphone continued to ping in the area of her home until Jan. 2.

Further complicating matters is the fact that Brian is not allowed to travel anywhere outside his home as a condition of his pre-sentencing release for another unrelated crime.

In 2021, Brian entered a guilty plea to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction.

Those charges were related to his sale of two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a buyer in South Korea.

Brian Walshe Supplemental Sentencing Memo

In the wake of that plea, federal prosecutors filed a supplemental sentencing memo which claims that Brian was accused of lying to probation officers, misleading authorities about the amount of money he received from both his wife and mother while claiming he could not pay the court-ordered restitution to his victims, and allegedly destroyinging his father's final will and testament after being disinherited so that he could be appointed as the personal representative of his father's estate.

That federal court filing argued that Brian should receive a 30-month prison sentence for his crimes.

As for these latest charges, Brian entered a plea of not guilty on Monday and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Related News