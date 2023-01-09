An elderly woman who'd been reported missing in Louisiana was comforted by Applebee’s employees after she ended up in their restaurant.

Maria Montalvo, 86, was reported missing on Jan. 4 after she was last seen walking away from her home around 5 p.m. said police. They issued a Silver Alert, asking the community for help finding the woman, who has a medical condition that could impair her judgment, authorities said.

Two hours later, Montalvo walked into a local Applebee’s, speaking little English and asking for water and tacos. The staff took care of her, KSLA reported.

According to the station, the staff had no idea she had been reported missing and they let her stay as long as she wanted, keeping her warm and comfortable.

“We let her sit, and all night it was just a group effort of making sure she was comfortable. I think at one point we started to bother her, but we just let her relax, and at a certain point, I told myself I was going to call someone to figure out what was going on,” the Applebee’s manager, Courtenay Lane, told KSLA.

Police and a search team showed up around 10:30 pm, right before Lane was about to call the police.

“Our hats off to Courtenay Lane and our wonderful Bossier City Applebee's night crew for giving aid when needed! So thankful for the opportunity to provide care, safety and kindness to this elderly guest who needed help. We are proud to be a part of the Bossier City Neighborhood,” the restaurant said said in a Facebook post.

