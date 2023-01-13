Investigators are asking for help in the strange case of a missing Michigan mother of eight, who phoned home last month to say she was on her way, but never arrived. Authorities say she was likely the victim of foul play.

Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec. 10, said Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller. She left home about 9 p.m. and called her children at 10:20 p.m. to say she was heading back, authorities said.

Her abandoned truck was found the next day, about three miles from where she was seen on surveillance video outside a Comstock business, Fuller said.

Evidence collected from Kelley's abandoned vehicle led investigators to think she was the victim of violence, authorities said. "We have hope that she is still alive, which is why we continue to work (this as a) missing persons case," he told reporters in December.

"We're going to continue moving forward on the basis that we're going to find her, and as a decent human being, I'm hoping we find her healthy and happy and we can return her to her family," said Nicholas Armold, director of public safety in Portage, the city where Kelley lived.

A person of interest has been identified in the case, but authorities have not released that person's name. "We believe that person has some information that can help us locate our missing person," Fuller said.

That person is currently incarcerated on an unrelated charge, authorities said.

Kelley is 5 feet,10 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds. She has long, blonde hair. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at (269) 488-8911 or phone 911.

