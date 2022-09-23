A missing Georgia woman was found dead in the woods but still clutching onto a tree while naked with several burns.

Deborrah “Debbie” Collier, 59, was found on Sept. 11 after being reported missing the day prior, reported Fox 5 News. Amanda Bearden, Collier's daughter, told investigators she saw her mother leave in a rental car with just her ID and a credit card, according to the news outlet.

Bearden also told investigators that the night she went missing Collier sent her $2,385 through Venmo with a message that said something to the effect of “they won’t let me go, there is a key to the house underneath a flower pot," according to a release from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Collier was found in Habersham County, after police were notified via Sirius XM of the location of the rental call, police said.

Upon arrival, police noticed Collier’s rental car was unlocked and empty, they then searched the immediate area and could not find Collier, according to police. A K-9 was deployed and identified a red tote near what appeared to be remains of a fire.

Police continued to search the area and found Collier's partially naked remains in a ravine. Her hand was clutching a small tree and she had charring on her abdomen, according to police.

Collier's remains were obtained by the coroner and some items including the vehicle have been placed into evidence. No autopsy report has been released yet, report police.

Police are investigating Collier's death as a homicide, largely due to the ominous note accompanying the Venmo Bearden received from Collier, according to 11Alive.

Investigators have not released many details regarding suspects but Collier's family said they feel like they are being seen as possible suspects, reported the New York Post. Police are in possession of the family's phones, according to the news outlet.

“They’ve interrogated all of us. The people who are closest to her are kind of looked at as suspects right now,” said Bearden's boyfriend, according to the New York Post.

