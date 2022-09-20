Missing Oregon 7-Year-Old Girl Who Was in a Stolen Car Found by Police

After several hours of searching, a young Oregon girl was found asleep in the back of her family's stolen car.

Yamilet Martinez, 7, was asleep in her family's vehicle when it was stolen after her mother briefly stepped out, according to ABC News 4.

According to KATU, the family had just moved homes and was in the process of dropping off a moving truck when the incident occurred. The child’s father couldn’t find the drop box for the keys so Yamilet’s mother got out of their vehicle to help him search, reports the news outlet.

In the short time the mother was out of the car she realized her phone disconnected from the car's bluetooth and that's when she noticed the car, and their sleeping child, were gone, reported KATU.

Police say that over 50 units were out searching for the young girl and received many tips and help from the community.

An Amber Alert was also issued later that night to help aid in the search for Yamilet, according to KATU.

The young girl went missing at approximately 6:50 p.m. and the alert was sent out around 10:35 p.m, Oregon Live reported. Yamilet was found still asleep by police shortly after the alert went out, she woke up to the car alarm going off when police tried to open the car doors, reports the news outlet.

According to Oregon Live, police continued to search the area for whoever stole the car but were unable to identify anyone. Missing persons investigators will continue to search for the car thief, reports the news source.

Police issued an update later that night saying Yamilet had been safely returned to her family and expressed their gratitude for the help from the community.

