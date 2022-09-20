Slain Louisiana College Student Allie Rice's Heartbroken Dad Says She Was in the Wrong Place at the Wrong Time
Allie Rice, 21, was shot and killed last week while stopped at a railroad crossing on the way home from a night out with friends.
The heartbroken father of a slain college senior is pleading for help tracking down her killer. Allie Rice, 21, was shot multiple times through the windshield of her car while stopped at a railroad crossing on her way home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The marketing major from Louisiana State University had been on a night out with friends. She was eating fries when the barrage of bullets struck her.
“She was brilliant. She had such an amazing future in front of her,” Allie’s father, Paul Rice, told Inside Edition.
Paul says his daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“She had no enemies. She wasn't dating anybody. She was just out with her friends that night,” Paul said.
Allie Rice always seemed to have a smile on her face. She posted videos dancing with her dad, and the two were very close.
The slaying is baffling police, and no motive or suspects have been named. The location where Rice was shot doesn’t have any surveillance cameras, which could have helped with the investigation.
“At this point, there's really not any leads,” Paul Rice said.
