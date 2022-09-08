A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was discovered in the trunk of a car in the parking lot of a local police station, WRAL reported.

Terrance J’Von Hartsfield was arrested in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Beckwith, as well as for possession of firearm by felon by the Youngsville Police Department, WRAL reported.

Police confirmed to WRAL Hartsfield drove the woman's body to the station following a shooting.

Hartsfield, 33, was arrested Wednesday night after Beckwith’s body was found in the car at 1:30 p.m. in Youngsville nearly two hours after shots were fired at a gas station in nearby Wake Forest just after noon, CBS17 reported.

Hartsfield arrived at the police department to report a woman dead inside his vehicle, parked just outside, cops said according to ABC11.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Youngsville Police Department for comment and if Hartsfield is still in custody but has not heard back.

Inside Edition Digital has also reached out to North Carolina Courts and they say that Hartsfield has not entered a plea as he has no immediate court dates available. It remains unclear if he’s obtained counsel.

