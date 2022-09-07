A Northern California sheriff’s deputy turned himself in to law enforcement after being declared a suspect in the murders of a husband and wife found shot to death inside their home Wednesday, officials said.

After about 11 hours on the run, Devon Williams Jr., 24, called authorities and said he wanted to turn himself in, officials said.

Police remained on the phone with Williams until California Highway Patrol officers were about to take him into custody just before 12 p.m., KCRA-TV reported.

Dublin Police also noted the Fresno County Sheriff's Office assisted in Williams' apprehension.

Williams' arrest came after officers with the Dublin Police Department responding to a 911 call about a double murder found a man and woman shot to death inside a home on Colebrook Lane about 12:45 a.m.

Witnesses on scene identified the shooter as Williams, who served as a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, authorities said. Witnesses also told police that Williams fled in a vehicle after the shootings, officials said.

Investigators launched a search for Williams, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous. They urged residents to call 911 immediately if they spotted Williams and to not attempt to contact him.

Police said they are still working to determine Williams’ alleged connection to the couple and a motive in the killings, but did confirm they apparently knew each other, KCRA reported.

Williams was off-duty at the time of the shootings.

"Dublin Police sends their deepest condolences to the victims' families and friends during this very difficult time," the department said in a statement.

Williams will be booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, officials said.

