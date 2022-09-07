A deputy police chief from Georgia who was in Polk County, Florida, last week for a polygraph seminar was arrested for soliciting a prostitute Thursday, WFTV9 reported.

Cartersville Police Department Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima of Kingston, Georgia, allegedly responded to an online escort advertisement and began messaging with the supposed escort, however, it was an undercover detective on the other end, WFTV9 reported.

He was charged with soliciting prostitution, lewdness or assignation, Cartersville police said.

Following his arrest, Polk County Sheriff’s office held a press conference and announced a play-by-play as to how the bust went down.

The Polk County Sheriff said that DiPrima asked who he believed to be the escort last Wednesday, “Are you available tonight” and “I’d like to come see you — What is your rate?”

Cops say that DiPrima agreed to engage in sexual activities, but he got “spooked” Wednesday night and asked to have the event occur the following day.

Eventually DiPrima and the undercover detective acting as the catfishing prostitute agreed on a fee of $120, location and time, according to police.

When DiPrima arrived, he paid the undercover detective the fee and gave her a case of White Claw Hard Seltzer, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution. It was at this time he was arrested.

“He’s in one of the undercover vehicles when he shows up at our undercover operation — in the government vehicle — carrying alcoholic beverages,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference Tuesday. “So ostensibly, this guy has come to have sex with a prostitute while driving the Cartersville police undercover vehicle.”

DiPrima has been with the Cartersville Police Department since 1996 and has served as deputy police chief since 2015. He is also a graduate of the FBI academy.

“As I understand, after talking to [DiPrima’s] chief, he’s been there almost 30 years, graduated from the FBI Academy. Well-respected police officer in town,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference Tuesday. “Did you notice I said in town? But he was out of town.”

DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by Cartersville Police Department, according to Fox News.

"If all else fails, he can write a book: How to ruin your career in three easy steps," Judd said.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Polk County Courts to see if DiPrima has entered a plea or has obtained council but has not heard back.

