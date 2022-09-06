Lori Vallow’s Son, 26, Arrested and Charged With Sexual Assault: Cops

The 26-year-old son of Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, was arrested in Arizona over the weekend and charged with sexual assault, according to police.

Colby Ryan is accused of raping a woman at her home on August 3, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona, according to a court document obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The arrest came Saturday evening after the woman involved in the alleged incident went to police with a recording of Ryan, in which he admitted to sexual assaulting her, according to the court document.

The woman said that she and Ryan were at her home Friday night watching TV and started with “consensual romantic contact of kissing, rubbing, and touching, however, the Victim decided she did not want to proceed with sexual contact,” the court document said.

The woman said Ryan started pushing to escalate what they were doing but she didn’t want to continue and said, “stop, this isn’t a good idea,” and “I don’t want to do this,” according to the court document.

The woman pleaded for him to stop and tried to push him off, according to authorities.

On Saturday morning, the woman recorded a conversation between herself and Ryan where he apologized and admitted to raping her after she told him to stop, according to the police report obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Ryan was booked into Maricopa County Jail Saturday and faces two counts of sexual assault.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Maricopa County Jail for comment and if Ryan has posted bail but has not heard back. IED has also contacted the Maricopa County Courts to see if Ryan has obtained council and entered a plea and is awaiting comment.

Ryan’s mother, Lori Vallow, is accused of killing her two kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, in July 2019. JJ and Tylee’s remains were found at the Idaho home of Vallow’s husband, Charles "Chad" Daybell.

Vallow was arrested in February 2020, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Chad Daybell could also get the death penalty, if convicted. Both she and Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

