Arizona Police Say Lori and Chad Daybell Attempted to Kill Niece’s Ex-Husband in 2019

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:38 PM PST, November 19, 2021

Gilbert Police have recommended that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell be charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Police in Arizona are recommending to prosecutors that they charge the so-called Doomsday parents with a new attempted killing.

Gilbert Police have recommended that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell be charged with first-degree attempted murder for a 2019 shooting. The alleged target was Brandon Boudreax, the husband of Lori Vallow’s niece.

Boudreax told police who responded to his 911 call that he was pulling into his driveway when gunshots shattered his car window. 

Boudreaux says the shots came from a Jeep Wrangler. Police say they discovered the vehicle was registered to Charles Vallow, Lori’s estranged husband, who had been shot and killed three months earlier by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. 

Lori was indicted in Arizona for conspiring with Cox to kill Vallow.

Police say their investigation uncovered that the Daybells conspired with Cox to kill Boudreaux. 

The Maricopa County Attorney is reportedly reviewing the case against the Daybells to determine if charges should be filed.

