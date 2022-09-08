A North Carolina man suspected of robbing a hemp shop and killing an employee has been identified and arrested after his mother turned him in.

Michael Haywood, 22, is a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Margret Bracey, 42, while she was working at a hemp store, according to Chief Phillip Voorhees, in a video obtained by WNCT-TV.

During the altercation Haywood allegedly cut his hand and left a blood trail that police tracked to about 700 feet from Haywood's home, according to search warrants obtained by WECT News.

Haywood had been staying with his mother, who noticed his cut hand and brought him to the hospital, WECT News reported.

Police took to Facebook to warn the public they were looking for Haywood and warned residents he may be armed and dangerous.

Haywood's mother later noticed her son on the news for the crime and brought him to the Sun County Police Department, according to the search warrant.

Haywood has been charged with common law robbery and first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Pender County Detention center, according to public records.

"The Surf City Police Department is actively investigating the homicide that occurred on August 24th, 2022, at the Exotic Hemp Company," Voorhees told Inside Edition Digital in a statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family."

