Bizarre new clues are emerging in the murder of a top investigative journalist from Las Vegas. Cops arrested a local politician, Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles, after he walked into his garage wearing a hazmat suit.

Police say Telles disguised himself in an orange construction vest and wide-brimmed hat after he allegedly stabbed to death Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

The reporter was allegedly targeted as payback for an investigative story detailing Telles’ alleged misdeeds in office, according to police.

In his articles, German reported on allegations of emotional stress and bullying in Telles' office, which led to a secret recording of Telles and a female staffer emerging from the back seat of his car.

They both denied an inappropriate relationship.

Telles lost his primary race and blamed German’s articles, calling them a “lying smear piece.”

“[Telles] was very, very angry with German,” said journalist Geoff Schumacher, who worked with German.

But Schumacher says that German never expressed worry or fears about Telles. “Jeff was a fearless reporter,” he said.

After German’s murder, cops released an image of a red GMC related to the slaying. Yesterday, police towed away Telles' red GMC from his driveway.

After returning home in the hazmat suit, Telles, a husband and father of three kids, refused to come out of his home. He was finally taken into custody on a stretcher, suffering from what cops are calling “self-inflicted, non-life-threatening stab wounds,” after a tense standoff.

Cops also announced Thursday that Telles’ DNA was connected to the murder scene.

“We recovered a pair of shoes. As you can see, there’s apparent blood on the shoes,” said Capt. Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Telles is being held on suspicion of murder.

