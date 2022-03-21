A reporter with the Virginian-Pilot was one of two killed when gunfire erupted outside of a Norfolk restaurant and bar early Saturday that also led to three others injured. Sierra Jenkins, 25, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after being caught in the crossfire outside of Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, authorities said.

Jenkins had been covering education for the newspaper, and the Virginian-Pilot said that Jenkins was being called to cover the shooting before it was discovered she was a victim of the event.

“Sierra was funny, energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken,” the Virginian-Pilot said in a statement. “Our community is better because of her reporting.”

Jenkins had just celebrated her birthday six days prior, and she was at the restaurant that evening with a group of nine close friends, the outlet reported.

Bartenders had just announced last call for drinks when an argument outside the restaurant led to shots fired, the restaurant manager told the Virginian-Pilot. Also killed in the shooting was 25-year-old Devon Harris.

Another woman suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, and two men were also shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said in a statement.

No one has been arrested or charged following the shooting.

The Norfolk Police Department are continuing to investigate the shooting.

