A man suspected of shooting at least five homeless men, two fatally, in Washington, D.C. and New York City has been arrested.

Gerald Brevard III was taken into custody Tuesday after an intense manhunt that ended in his bust at a gas station in the nation’s capital.

Brevard is accused of shooting three homeless men in D.C. and traveling to New York City, where he allegedly shot two more people before returning to Washington. Two men were slain in the rampage.

Before Brevard was arrested, the mayors of both cities issued an extraordinary joint statement declaring, “We now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose."

Brevard’s father was quoted as saying his son has a long history of mental illness.

Meanwhile, another high-profile manhunt ended Tuesday when police arrested the suspect accused of stabbing two staff members behind the reception desk at the Museum of Modern Art, allegedly over a revoked membership.

Gary Cabana, 60, remained active on social media as police searched for him for three days. He was arrested in Philadelphia after cops say he set fire to his hotel room and was found sleeping on a bench at a Greyhound bus station.

In a message to a newspaper reporter, Cabana wrote, “When they said I couldn’t go upstairs to see [Van Gogh’s painting The Starry Night] ever again I lost it.”

The two victims in the stabbing attack were hospitalized and are expected to recover.

