The missing mother of a 5-month-old boy who vanished two weeks ago was last seen at the Georgia home of her mother-in-law, police have announced.

The search for Ciera Breland, 31, has spread across two states and several counties. Her husband, Xavier Breland Jr., 37, was named a person of interest in her disappearance. He was arrested on an unrelated charge after reporting his wife missing on Feb. 26, and is being held without bail in Indiana, pending extradition to Georgia.

The Brelands had moved from Georgia to an Indianapolis suburb less than a year ago after Ciera, who is an attorney, got a job at an Indiana law firm. Last month, the couple and their baby had traveled to Georgia to visit their families, police said.

The woman's family said Ciera had spent the night of Feb. 19 at her father's house, visiting with relatives. At some point, she asked her family if she could move back in, WAGA-TV reported. Nonetheless, she left the next day to visit her husband's family, her relatives said.

Her husband initially told Indiana investigators on Feb. 26 that he'd last seen his wife the night before, at 10 p.m., when she left to walk to a nearby store, authorities said. She was wearing shorts and a tank top, the husband said, according to police. The temperatures that night in Carmel, Indiana, where the couple lived, were in the 20s, according to AccuWeather.

Last week, authorities in Johns Creek, Georgia, said they had determined the last sighting of Ciera was actually on Feb. 24 at 7:17 p.m., at an area home owned by Xavier Breland's mother. Investigators did not reveal the source of that information.

Now, Ciera's family said they fear she was never in the vehicle with her husband when he left for Indiana. Authorities also fear for the woman's safety.

“Obviously, she’s a mother of a 5-month-old baby. It’s not normal for her, specifically, not to be in touch with her family. So we’re deeply concerned that something happened and something’s wrong. This is not like her to disappear, she’s very close to her family, she talks to them all the time,” Johns Creek Police Lt. Deb Kalish told WXIA-TV.

No one has been charged in connection with the mother's disappearance.

Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Indiana on March 1, based on a warrant issued from Georgia's Coweta County, after Breland failed to appear at Feb. 24 arraignment on a felony charge of aggravated stalking, according to online court records. The charge stemmed from alleged harassment of Breland's ex-wife, who sought a restraining order against him, authorities said.

An email sent by Inside Edition Digital to Breland's attorney in that case went unanswered on Monday.

