Prayer Vigil Held for California Mother Maya Millete, Who’s Been Missing Since January | Inside Edition

Crime
By Andrea Swindall
Updated: 11:03 AM PDT, April 13, 2021

Maya made an ominous prediction before she went missing, saying that if anything happened to her, it might be her husband.

A prayer vigil was recently held in Chula Vista, California, for Maya Millete. The mother of three has been missing since January 7. On the night she was last seen, one neighbor’s surveillance recorded what sounded like gunshots near Maya’s home.

According to Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, Maya made an ominous prediction before she went missing.  “She did say if anything happened to her, it might be her husband,” Maricris states. “We’ve all been living in a nightmare.”

Maya and her husband, Larry, were married for over 20 years and were high school sweethearts. He has reportedly not been cooperative with the police. When Inside Edition’s Jim Moret reached out, he wouldn’t talk to him. He later sent our team a text that reads: “We appreciate you spreading awareness of my wife's disappearance. I prefer not to comment at this time.”

For now, Maya’s family and the Chula Vista community hope and pray for signs of her. They’ve also set up a GoFundMe page to help with search efforts. No arrests have been made in the case. 

