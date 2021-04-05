A California mother of three who has been missing since early January told family members that if anything were to ever happen to her it would be because of her husband, according to a report. Maya Millete, 39, disappeared late afternoon o Jan. 7, in Chula Vista after she planned to meet with a divorce attorney, the family told Fox News.

The family was planning to go away two days after she disappeared for her daughter's 11th birthday.

"She filled out the form. She was going to meet with a divorce attorney," Billy Little, an attorney at the Cold Case Foundation working with Maya's family told the outlet.

"If anything happened to me, it would be Larry," relatives say they were told during a camping trip earlier this year, just days before she went missing, Fox News reported.

A reporter with the outlet spoke to the husband during a visit to Millete's home in the days following the mother's vanishing.

"I talked to him a little bit, I asked if I could see the bedroom," the reporter said. "I went up to the bedroom, that's when I saw the ... hole in the door, right next to the door handle."

The husband reportedly blamed the hole on his wife. He also initially claimed that his wife had left to get some alone time.

“Initially, that’s what I thought. But as the days go by, it’s very unlikely that that’s it, because she wouldn’t be gone this long,” Larry told KSWB in January.

Family members have spoken out about "marital issues" between the couple, but nothing more than "ups and downs" most couples experience, NBC7 reported.

A month into the investigation, Larry has reportedly refrained from cooperating with police and has also stopped joining search parties and attending public vigils, officials at the Chula Vista Police Department said. They have not found any foul play in her disappearance.

"We continue to encourage anyone with information to share it with us, no matter what," a police spokesperson said Sunday. "These types of cases can hinge on seemingly meaningless pieces of information but taken together, they can be very valuable."

The husband has never been named a suspect in Millete's disappearance.

