A Colorado animal shelter helped reunite a pit bull who was found wandering alone in freezing temperatures with her lost puppies.

Employees with Foothills Animal Shelter in Lakewood said Betty was worried and hungry when she arrived at the shelter, CBS reported.

The animal shelter said veterinarians quickly provided emergency care and discovered Betty had recently given birth to puppies.

"During my exam, the first thing I noticed is that she was lactating," Claire Vaiden, Foothills Animal Shelter's veterinarian, said in a YouTube video. "She had a lot of development on her mammary tissues, which told me that she had some very young puppies she was feeding."

An animal control officer brought Betty back to where she was found with the hope that she would find her babies.

“If those puppies were still around, they were on their own and would not make it much longer without their mother,” the shelter said in a news release on Friday.

Betty led the shelter employees to four 3-week old puppies and the entire family was taken back to Foothills for some much-needed TLC, Daily Paws reported.

Betty is named after the shelter employees' favorite actress, Betty White. Taking inspiration from "Golden Girls," the shelter named the pups Rose, Blanche, Sophia, and Dorothy.

Betty and the Golden Girls spent time in a foster home and have all been adopted.

