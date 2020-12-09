Rescue Shih Tzu Saved From Frozen Pond by Ohio Firefighters After Escaping During Transport to Animal Shelter

A tiny Shih Tzu in Ohio had to be rescued from a partially frozen pond by two brave firemen, who waded through icy water to reach the pup. The rescue dog, named Spring, had wandered onto the pond near a Lake County home when she slipped her collar on her way to the rescue organization.

The two firefighters of the Chandon Fire Department could be seen paddling between sheets of ice to reach Spring until she finally jumped into the arms of one brave firefighter.

“Chandon FD personnel were happy to go out on the ice to help out this furry friend [this] morning on Little Mountain Road,” they said in a statement. “Happy Endings.”

Spring is now being fostered by a local named Care Hupp, who has also taken in Spring’s sister, Daisy. “They are so happy to be reunited,” Hupp told Inside Edition Digital.

Even though it took Spring a day or two to settle down from her near-death experience, “she is actually really coming around, asking for rubs and pets,” Hupp explained. “She doesn't seem shaken at all any more.”

Hupp has three additional pets, including Ginger, a mini poodle whose job is to help Hupp's foster animals get acquainted to their new home. “[She] takes all of our fosters under her wing and helps them learn the basics and feel secure about humans,” Hupp said.

Spring and Daisy are a bonded pair and will be available for adoption from the Shih Tzus & Furbabies Small Breed Rescue in January.

RELATED STORIES

Florida Siblings' Dreams Come True When All 3 Are Cast in Dolly Parton's Holiday Movie

Philanthropist Reportedly Bequeaths Part of His Fortune to 50 Cats Who Live in Museum Basement

Thinking of Moving to Hawaii? Free Round Trips Offered to Remote Workers Wanting to Live There Temporarily