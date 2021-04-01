The deceased body of an Emmy-winning production designer who had been missing for six months was discovered under a pile of garbage in her Queens apartment on Tuesday.

Evelyn Sakash, 66, was found lying on her kitchen floor buried under debris, a NYPD spokesperson said, the Associated Press reported.

Sakash was last seen on September 30, 2020, according to a missing persons report. Sakash's sister, Ellen Brown, had reportedly spent months working with law enforcement to locate her. On Tuesday, her body was discovered by a cleaning company in her apartment, located in the College Point section of Queens, according to the AP.

A talented production designer, Sakash worked on numerous projects that garnered praise. In 2003, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for “Between the Lions,” a live-action and animation that revolves around a family of lions running a library filled with adventurous and musical books.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Sakash died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease, E! News reported.

As some reports described Sakash as a 'hoarder', Brown defended her late sister and told the Daily News that her sister was “extraordinarily talented” and had a “brilliant mind.” She added that she was extremely "generous to her friends" and hopes people remember that.

“She was so generous with people,” Brown told the News. “I want all of that to be the final testament, and not that she was found in a bad condition.”

The GoFundMe that Brown had set up to help find her sister months ago with an initial goal of $10,000 has now been raised to $20,000 to help assist in the funeral expenses.

“Please consider making a donation in Evelyn's memory so we can support Ellen and remember her as the kind, loving, and generous friend and sister we live and will miss so,” said Madeline O’Connell Hartling, who organized the fundraiser.

As of Thursday, the fundraiser had raised $8,705.

