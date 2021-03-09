An Illinois woman who went missing from her home in January was found inside a storage unit last week.

Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 3, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said. She was from a town called Harvard just 25 miles west of where she went missing.

Authorities started looking for the woman on Jan. 26 and after obtaining a search warrant, visited a storage unit near Rockford where her body was discovered last Tuesday, the Roscoe Police Department said in a press release. She was later identified as Arnold-Boesiger.

"She was only here about six months," tenant Meg Eyeta who has been renting out Arnola-Boesiger's upstairs apartment since 2019, told CBS Chicago. "She was having issues and then she had to move out of state. And that's the last I heard from her."

“It was just all of a sudden 'I have to go’ so I don’t know if she was having issues with someone,” Eyeta told the outlet. “This was a shock when I found this out.”

No details have been shared about her use of death and there have been no arrests in this case.

