A new “48 Hours” special has new details in the case of Aniah Blanchard, who was found dead after going missing in 2019.

Blanchard, 19, disappeared in October 2019 in Auburn, Alabama, and was last seen at a gas station where police believe she was abducted. On the next episode of CBS’ “48 Hours,” her college roommate reveals an ironic twist.

“Since the day I met Aniah, she always told me that that was her biggest fear…to be kidnapped or murdered,” her college roommate, Sarah O’Brien, told “48 Hours.” “Like as soon as she walked in, she would check every room. She would tell me multiple times, like, she had nightmares about it happening to her.”

She says the two even shared each other’s location on their iPhones and Blanchard always let her know when she would be home.

A month after her disappearance, authorities found Blanchard’s remains in the woods 55 miles away from Auburn. Ibraheem Yazeed, a 30-year-old with a lengthy arrest record, was later arrested and charged with her murder. He was free on bond at the time of Blanchard's killing, after being charged for allegedly severely beating an elderly man. Yazeed has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Blanchard is the step-daughter of Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Walt Harris.

On the one-year anniversary of her disappearance, Harris stepped back into the ring. He told “48 Hours” he did so because he saw her in a dream.

“She had her arms out and I hugged her and I said 'keep going,'” he claimed.

“48 Hours” airs Saturday on CBS at 10 p.m. EST.

