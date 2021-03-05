The search for a missing Kentucky hiker came to a tragic end when authorities discovered a body they believe is his in the Grand Canyon. John Pennington, 40, of Walton had been missing for more than a week when searchers came across what they believed to be his body around 465 feet below the South Kaibab Trailhead.

Authorities said “evidence found with the body” is what led them to believe it was Pennington. A motorcycle was also found in the canyon with his body, according to a statement by the National Park Service.

Pennington likely entered the national park on Feb. 28, and search and rescue teams had been looking for him for days, authorities said.

The body was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office by helicopter, and park authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The South Rim remains open, with only the East Entrance closed, the website stated.

