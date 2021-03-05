Three doctors who were at the Super Bowl as special guest frontline medical workers saved a passenger having a medical emergency on their return flight. Dr. Salima Thobani and her husband, Dr. Rahim Govani, were about 45 minutes into the flight from Miami to Los Angeles when a flight attendant announced the situation and asked if there was a doctor on board.

The two doctors rushed to help the woman, who was having chest pains, and also enlisted the help of their friend, Dr. Nilesh Vora, who was also on board the flight.

“I do think it was divine intervention. We were meant to be there at the right place at the right time,” Thobani told Inside Edition.

Vora said he asked the woman if she had the sensation of an “elephant sitting on her chest.” The woman said that she did, so Govani conveyed to the pilot how dire the situation was.

“I ended up saying, 'You know, I really think that if you don’t land, she’s going to die on this plane,'” Govani told Inside Edition.

The plane then made an emergency landing in Houston, and the passenger managed a wave as she was taken off by paramedics.

RELATED STORIES

Ron Paul 'Doing Fine' After Suffering Medical Emergency on Livestream

Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Being Shot at While Flying Over Virginia, FBI Says

Terrifying Moment Dad Makes Emergency Landing in Plane With Family on Board