Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Being Shot at While Flying Over Virginia, FBI Says

The FBI is investigating the shooting of a U.S. Air Force helicopter as it flew over Virginia this week. After being struck by a bullet, the UH-1N Huey was forced to make an emergency landing, and a crew member was injured, authorities said.

The agency is asking for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred early Monday afternoon, about 10 miles from the Manassas Regional Airport, in northern Virginia, officials said. The crew member was treated and released from a local hospital.

The helicopter is part of a squadron responsible for transporting dignitaries, senior military and civilian leaders and executing medical evacuations.

It was not clear whether the shooting was accidental or intentional, authorities said.

