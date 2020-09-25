Ron Paul 'Doing Fine' After Suffering Medical Emergency on Livestream

Former Texas congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul was hospitalized Friday after he suffered a medical condition during a livestream. Paul was in the middle of his Liberty Report broadcast on YouTube when he appeared to start slurring his words and talking gibberish.



The person being interviewed seemed to be in total shock and was left speechless.



“Dr. Paul?” he said.



Inside Edition spoke to Dr. Andrew Rogove, director of medical services at South Shore University Hospital in New York, who said it looked as though Paul had suffered a stroke.



Paul seemed to be doing better in a photo posted of himself smiling from the hospital bed.



“I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern,” he wrote.





Message from Ron Paul: "I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern." pic.twitter.com/aALmLn8xIj — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 25, 2020





The livestream video was taken down from YouTube right after it became clear Paul was having a medical emergency.

