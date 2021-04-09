Maya Millete Case: Loud Bangs Heard on Neighbor's Surveillance Cam on Night California Mom Went Missing
Before disappearing in January, Maya Millette told family that if anything should happen to her, her husband Larry would be responsible, Maya's sister told Inside Edition. The mom of three was reportedly about to file for divorce.
Six loud bangs that sounded like gunfire were captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera the night a Southern California mom of three went missing. On Jan. 7, Maya Millete disappeared without a trace.
The terrifying audio was captured around 10 p.m. by neighbors who provided the recording to KFMB-TV in San Diego. They did not want the video portion to be released because it identifies their home.
Millete’s husband Larry is reportedly not cooperating with authorities. Her family says he’s not speaking to them either. Before her disappearance, Maya allegedly warned relatives that if anything should happen to her, her husband would be the one responsible.
“She did say if anything happens to her, it might be her husband,” Maya’s sister told Inside Edition.
The couple were high school sweethearts and have been married for 21 years. But Maya was reportedly ready to end the marriage and had scheduled an appointment with a divorce attorney the same day she disappeared.
“She said that she’s filing for the divorce, and then she said it’s going to be a nasty divorce,” Maya's sister said.
In the months leading up to her disappearance, Maya's family said Larry had been sending them bizarre text messages, including a photo surrounded by four candles and what appears to be drops of blood.
There was no answer at the door when Inside Edition tried to speak to Larry, but he sent a message by text.
"We appreciate you spreading awareness of my wife's disappearance. I prefer not to comment at this time,” it said.
Authorities have not named any suspects. Police said in a statement that bringing home Maya remains their top priority.
