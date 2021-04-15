Body of Missing LSU Student Kori Gauthier Found in Mississippi River 

The search for a missing Louisiana State University student has ended after her body was found in the Mississippi River earlier this week. Kori Gauthier, 18, had been missing for a week after her car was found abandoned on I-10 east on the Mississippi River Bridge.

Police said Gauthier’s body was identified Wednesday, KLFY reported. A cause of death in the case has not been revealed, but police previously stated they did not believe foul play was involved.

On April 7, Gauthier’s car was found at 1 a.m. on the bridge after another vehicle had crashed into it. Police determined it had been there for at least an hour, the Baton Rouge Police Department previously said in a statement. Authorities, volunteers and a dive team began searching for the college freshman.

Gauthier’s uncle, Spencer Gauthier, took to social media to announce the teen’s passing.

"Not the end result that we were hoping for, but at least we have her body and can start the healing process,” Spencer said. “This is a tough video to make, but thanks for everything that was done, thanks for all the prayers.”

Spencer also encouraged people that “life is worth living… never give up.”

"As you guys can see, a nation of people came together for my niece. That same nation of people will come to your side and help you throughout things in life if you just simply...say what's going on,” he said.

