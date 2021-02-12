Does Michelle Troconis Know Anything About the Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos? Interrogation Footage Released

Two years ago, Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from an affluent Connecticut town, vanished. Her husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend were both charged in connection to her disappearance.

Now, in a new episode of 48 Hours premiering Saturday on CBS will include newly released portions of interrogation videos featuring Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of Jennifer's estranged husband and the woman now at the center of an investigation that has riveted the country.

Troconis, 46, maintains that she "has no idea" where Jennifer is. In the newly released footage, Troconis is seen pleading with investigators, while in other moments, she answers questions. But she maintains that she has no idea what happened to Jennifer, CBS reported.

Her attorney insists that Troconis is just a victim of "overzealous" investigators determined to solve the widely reported case and her family says that she never intended to be the "other woman."

In early 2017, Jennifer learned about her husband's relationship with Troconis and relocated her children into a home about 70 miles away from their town, New Canaan, according to reports.

During that time, a contentious custody and divorce battle unraveled.

Then, on a Friday morning in May 2019, Jennifer disappeared after dropping her children off at school.

Police found her abandoned SUV a few miles from the school, Jennifer's blood inside of her garage, and quickly the case became a homicide investigation.

The next day, both Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Dulos was eventually charged with murder and Troconis' charge was upgraded to conspiracy to commit murder. They both pleaded not guilty.

Dulos, weeks later, took his own life, CBS News previously reported.

Jennifer's body has still not been found. Investigators are now relying on Troconis, who they believe may knows more than she is revealing.

Correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos in "What Does The Other Woman Know? The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos" airing Saturday, February 13 at 10/9c on CBS.

RELATED STORIES

Jennifer Dulos' Family Wants Her Declared Legally Dead

Fotis Dulos Meticulously Planned Suicide, Sent Girlfriend to Bank to Withdraw Money: Police Report

Attorney for Fotis Dulos Says He Was Framed as Murder Charges Against Him Are Dropped