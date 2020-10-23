Jennifer Dulos' Family Wants Her Declared Legally Dead

The family of Jennifer Dulos who is believed to have been killed at the hands of her husband in Connecticut wants her legally declared dead, according to the family’s attorney.

The mother of five disappeared in May 2019 while in the middle of a custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos. The case made national headlines and eventually Dulos was arrested charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping in Jan. 2020.

Although Dulos maintained he had nothing to do with her disappearance, he took his own life that same month in an elaborately planned suicide. He has been scheduled for a court appearance that day, in which his bail was up for revocation, which would have sent him back to prison.

On Thursday, Judge Evelyn Daly said she needs more time to review the case, and will possibly have to call witnesses to determine whether Jennifer should be declared legally dead, the Associated Press reported. Usually, there is a seven-year waiting period to do so.

The family’s attorney, Richard Weinstein, told ABC News that Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, and her five children “really want closure.”

"The kids read every article, Gloria reads every article. And it just opens up these wounds,” Weinstein told the news station. "We don't want to be dealing with this two and three years from now," he said. "We want the [Fotis] Dulos estate resolved and eventually we can open up her [Jennifer Dulos'] estate and get her estate resolved.”

He added that he doesn’t know anyone who “believes Jennifer is alive.” Jennifer’s body has never been found.

The criminal cases against Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, are still open. Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit murder. She has pleaded not guilty. Mawhinney has also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

RELATED STORIES

How a Grocery Store Robot May Affect the Jennifer Dulos Case

Jennifer Dulos: What We Know About the Case of the Missing Mother of 5

Fotis Dulos Meticulously Planned Suicide, Sent Girlfriend to Bank to Withdraw Money: Police Report

Holly Courtier’s Sister Says She Didn’t Drink Bacteria-Filled Water at Zion National Park This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Fotis Dulos, Accused of Killing Wife Jennifer, in Critical Condition After Apparent Suicide Attempt