Fotis Dulos Meticulously Planned Suicide, Sent Girlfriend to Bank to Withdraw Money: Police Report

Fotis Dulos painstakingly planned his suicide, stuffing styrofoam under his garage door to prevent carbon monoxide from leaking and sending his girlfriend to the bank to withdraw money, according to a newly released police report. On Jan. 28, Dulos, accused of killing his estranged wife, Jennifer, also used duct tape to fasten a hose to the tailpipe of his car, which was idling in the garage of his Connecticut estate, the report said.

He was scheduled for a court appearance that morning in which his bail was up for revocation, which would send him back to prison. Not long after he made a series of phone calls, his unconscious body was pulled from his vehicle.

He died two days later without ever waking up.

The 19-page Farmington Police Department report revealed new details on his efforts to take his life, just weeks after his arrest on murder charges over the disappearance of Jennifer, who vanished on May 24, 2019. Her body has never been found.

They were involved in a bitter divorce and custody battle over their five children.

Dulos made three phone calls before he was found slumped in the front seat of his SUV: one to his lawyer, one to his bail bondsman and one to his live-in girlfriend, Anna Curry, whom he had sent to the bank, the report said.

Police also found a note at the scene. “If you are reading this I am no more,” it said. It went on to say that he did not want to spend “an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with enough is enough,” the police report says.

He ended the letter with, "Above all Anna Curry, I am sorry for letting you down and not continuing the fight," according to the report.

Inside his house, officers found a deactivated carbon monoxide detector. Curry said she had planned to drive Dulos to court, but he instead sent her to make a bank withdrawal for him, the report said.

He called her at 10:59 a.m., sounding out of breath, and told her would meet her at the courthouse because he was running late, the report said.

Police were dispatched after he failed to show up to court.

