Lori Vallow Changed Ahead of Her Children's Disappearance, JJ Vallow's Grandparents Say in New Interview

Did Lori Vallow's behavior change ahead of the disappearance of her two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan? That is what little JJ's grandparents said happened in an interview that will air on ABC's "20/20."

Kay and Larry Woodcock, grandparents of JJ, said during a new two-hour special on the case they saw a change in Lori and share what they believe went wrong, ABC reported.

Tylee and JJ were found buried in the backyard of Chad Daybell, their mother's husband, months after the children were reported missing. Both Vallow and Daybell have been charged in connection to the children's disappearance. They both have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and deny any wrongdoing in the case. Their joint trial is set to begin this summer.

Janis Cox, Vallow’s mom; Summer Shiflet, Vallow’s sister; and Melani Pawlowski, Vallow’s niece, also reportedly discuss Vallow, her children and her alleged "infatuation with Daybell," ABC said.

The television special will premiere Friday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

