New Podcast Investigates Lori Vallow Daybell and the Deaths of Her Children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

NBC Dateline is hosting a true-crime podcast series called, "Mommy Doomsday," which will dive into the case of Lori Vallow Daybell and her two children.

“I hadn’t given much thought to the podcast world because we were busy enough as it was,” host Keith Morrison told Vulture magazine. “I was somewhat skeptical at the beginning that this would be such a good fit for us, but once you realize that you’re not constrained by all the structure of a television show, you can get more into the details and down the rabbit holes. It was fun.”

In September 2019, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and his sister, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, were declared missing from their East Idaho home, where they lived with their mother, Lori.

What started as a missing persons case turned into a homicide investigation after the children's bodies were found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of Lori's fifth husband, Chad's Daybell's, home in Rexburg.

Lori and Chad are both facing two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy or conceal evidence. Neither of them has been charged with the killings of either child. They have both pleaded not guilty and have denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The podcast will unveil the string of mysterious deaths surrounding the Daybells and the bizarre investigation that followed.

The first two episodes are set to premiere Tuesday.