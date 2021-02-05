Chad Daybell's Late Wife Tammy's Autopsy Is Complete and With Sheriff's Office, Officials Say

The autopsy results for Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's late wife to whom he was married before Lori Vallow Daybell, has been completed and is now in the hands of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

In the wake of the disappearance of Lori Daybell's children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the subsequent discovery of their bodies on Chad Daybell's property, investigators have been looking into other deaths connected to the Idaho couple, including Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell, Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and Lori's brother, Alex Cox.

“Yesterday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office received the autopsy report on Tammy Daybell's body from the Utah Medical examiner," Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries wrote in a statement Thursday. "The contents of this report will not be made public at this time as it is evidence in an open and ongoing investigation. We will release additional information as it becomes available.”

Police were called to Tammy and Chad Daybell's home on Oct. 19, 2019 after Chad said he discovered his wife had died in her sleep. Tammy reportedly went to bed with a bad cough, despite having shown no signs of sickness in the previous weeks, the East Idaho News reported.

Just three days after her unexpected death, Tammy Daybell was buried in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, the outlet reported.

Chad and Lori married weeks later.

Last April, the Idaho Attorney General's office requested to take over the investigation relating to Tammy Daybell's sudden death in October 2019. Chad and Lori have since been under investigation for conspiracy, attempted murder, and murder in connection to Tammy’s death, officials said.

This week the Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced it will be taking over the investigation into Tammy Daybell's death, according to a statement released by the prosecutor's office to East Idaho News. Lindsey A. Blake, the newly-elected prosecutor, requested the case's transfer.

Tammy Daybell was a librarian at Central Elementary School in Sugar City and had also worked at Madison Middle School, according to the outlet. In her honor, The Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation was created to embrace her "legacy of service and love of literacy."

Investigators ruled out foul play relating to the death of Lori's third husband and Tylee's biological father, Joseph Ryan, who also died. It was determined in January that he died of natural causes, the East Idaho News reported. The Chandler Police Department in Arizona, where Lori used to live, is still investigating the death of her fourth husband, Charles, who was allegedly shot by Lori's brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019, Inside Edition Digital previously reported. Cox claimed he acted in self-defense and was not charged in the incident.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Cox was found unconscious inside his home. A transcript of the 911 call obtained by KTVB shows that the person calling police said Cox was his mother's boyfriend and that he was not breathing. Cox later died. His death is currently under investigation

Lori and Chad Daybell are set to go on trial on charges related to the disappearance and deaths of JJ and Tylee. Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges and have denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

