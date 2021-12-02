Cheryl Walker has left her home in Indiana and traveled to San Diego to search for her daughter Lateche Norris. "She is at risk," Cheryl said. "We definitely believe her to be in danger."

The 20-year-old was last seen November 4 at a 7-11 near the downtown San Diego Library. Lateche flew there to be with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Joey Smith, from the Santa Cruz area.

"My daughter would never go this long without contacting us," Cheryl noted. "She would never not call back."

Since November 4, there has been no activity on Lateche's social media pages. Cheryl says Smith has also stopped responding to her texts.

Cheryl filed a missing persons report with San Diego police on November 9, and a Facebook page has been set up for any updates regarding her whereabouts.

Both Lateche and Smith have tattoos. One is visible under Smith's right ear, and Lateche has a tattoo on her arm that reads, "The only way out is through."

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the San Diego Police Department, who say they now consider Lateche "at-risk" because of the length of time she has been gone.

So far, police say there's no evidence suggesting she was a victim of a crime.

Lateche is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs about 160 pounds. She has dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with info about their whereabouts can contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2277 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.

Related Stories