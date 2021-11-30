The remains of a Wisconsin mother of four who went missing two months ago have been found and positively identified as Ashley Miller Carlson, according to People.

Carlson, 33, has been missing for the last two months after her rental car with property belonging to her was found partially submerged in a Minnesota lake, reports said. She was last seen on Sept. 23, according to KBJR.

On Saturday, her remains were found in a wooded area of Minnesota near the Lake Lena community on the Mille Lacs Band’s Reservation, not far from where the car was found months prior, according to reports.

Carlson’s remains were discovered by Christian Aid Ministries' Search and Rescue Group, the Pine County Sheriff's Department said on Monday in a press release which they posted on Facebook.

The medical examiner's office positively identified the remains to be Carlson, according to police.

"This is a sad day our family hoped would not come, and there are still many questions that need answers, but the important thing is we now have Ashley," Krista Struck, Carlson's mother, told KBJR. "Our family received incredible support from the community these past many weeks, and we thank them, the Christian Aid Ministries volunteer search and rescue team, the many involved law enforcement agencies, and Applied Professional Services for helping locate Ashley.”

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

