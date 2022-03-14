Arkansas Burglary Suspect Flees From Cops on Foot After Arriving to Court in Wheelchair
Joel Sanchez Delgado faced multiple charges, including residential burglary and theft of services. He reportedly claimed during his arrest that he was injured and was brought to the hospital.
A sheriff’s deputy escorting a wheelchair-bound suspect into court wasn’t expecting him to get up and run, but it happened.
The Pulaski County Sheriff in Arkansas says Joel Sanchez Delgado faced multiple charges, including residential burglary and theft of services. He reportedly claimed during his arrest that he was injured and was brought to the hospital.
But he seemed to miraculously recover steps away from the entrance to the courthouse.
The deputy’s bodycam caught the whole incident and showed him chasing the suspect on foot.
The deputy searched up and down the streets of Little Rock, looking for the suspect, and even asked for help from people on the street. He then circled back to the courthouse, hoping someone might have seen the suspect.
Delgado wasn't gone for long, and the sheriff’s office says he was apprehended a few hours later. Now he faces an additional charge of third-degree escape.
Delgado has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
