1 Dead, At Least 28 Injured, Including Children at Arkansas Car Show Shooting

Authorities said 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer of Jackson, Arkansas, was killed. They do not think he was involved in the confrontation.

Bullets hit at least six children, who were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. They reportedly range in age from 19 months to 11 years old. Most of the children had reportedly been released from the hospital by Sunday afternoon.

On Twitter, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement that read in part, “The shooting spree in Dumas last night at a family event represents a total disregard for the value of life.”

Hutchinson also stated that state and local police arrested one suspect while still looking for others who may have fired into the crowd.

Dumas is a small town with a population of about 4,000, located about 90 miles outside of Little Rock, Arkansas. A local organization known for giving back to the community called Hood-Nic hosted the event. Organizers say this is the first time the event has gone awry.

