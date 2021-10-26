A mall shooting in Idaho killed two people and injured four others, including a police officer. The shooter, who exchanged gunfire with cops inside the shopping center, was listed in critical condition Tuesday, authorities said.

Monday's barrage of bullets at the Boise Towne Square shopping mall sent panicked patrons running for the exits, witnesses said, as round after round echoed through the mall.

"We are heartbroken and are working closely with the Boise Police Department as they investigate the circumstances that led to this terrible tragedy," mall administrators wrote in a Facebook post. "We are grateful for their quick response and continued partnership. This is devastating for our entire community, and our thoughts are with the victims’ family and friends during this unimaginable time."

The identity of the alleged shooter has not been released. "We really cannot at this time speak to any motivation behind it," Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters Monday.

Video posted to social media contained audio of multiple rounds being fired inside the mall.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who was in the mall that had to endure all the fear, panic, and dread. People's lives are forever changed by this senseless and base display of violence," said Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford.

