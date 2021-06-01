Chaos broke out at a Dallas mall over the weekend after reports of an active shooter that turned out to be a false alarm. Terrified shoppers could be seen sprinting for the exit as the fire alarm blared.

One woman called 911 and was put on hold while hiding inside a store.

Police officers closed in on the food court, where the gunshots were reportedly coming from. Fortunately, there was no shooter. A “mentally disturbed” man had “banged a skateboard on the floor” and made “hand gestures mimicking a shooting,” according to authorities.

America is on edge amid a string of mass shootings. In some cities, Memorial Day weekend was marred by gunfire and chaos.

In Miami, police are still looking for the three shooters who opened fire on dozens of partygoers, killing two, wounding 21 and sending others fleeing for their lives. The stolen getaway car was later found submerged in water.

In New York City, a disturbing video showed the moment an Asian American woman was sucker punched while on her way home from the grocery store. She fell to the ground and laid motionless as good Samaritans came to her aid. The woman is stable and the suspect was taken into custody.

In San Francisco, a female Asian American police officer was attacked by a homeless man who was reportedly making racially motivated threats. When he turned and wrestled the officer to the ground, a good Samaritan sprung into action. Three more guys rushed over and hauled the attacker off her.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life,” former Detroit police chief Isaiah McKinnon told Inside Edition.“The expressions of anger and the violence that’s there — it’s a frightening thing. I think it’s going to get better. There will be some pockets of this, but it certainly won’t be as bad as it’s been over the last few months or so.”

