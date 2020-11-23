Wisconsin Police Arrest 15-Year-Old In Connection to Mayfair Mall Shooting

Wisconsin police arrested a 15-year-old boy who was arrested in connection to a shooting at a shopping center in Wauwatosa over the weekend, according to reports. Police were searching for the suspect after Friday's shooting, which sent eight people to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee Journal.

The gunman fired at shoppers at the Mayfair Mall around 2:50 p.m. near the northwest entrance. Seven adults and a teenager were sent to the hospital, police said.

Witnesses told the outlet that mall-goers heard the gunshots and quickly began fleeing for the exits or to other secure locations. Gunshots were heard on the low-level near the Macy's, the outlet reported.

According to surveillance footage, the unnamed suspect, from Milwaukee, rushed out of the mall along with the crowd of panicked shoppers leading authorities on a search for a suspect. Police believe that the shooting was "not a random act" but the "result of an altercation" between two groups at the mall, the Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said at a press conference Sunday.

Four of the injured were innocent bystanders, police said.

Several other arrests have also been made in connection to the shooting, police said. Their identities have not been released.

