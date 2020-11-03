Wisconsin Man Charged in 1986 Cold Case Murder of Lisa Holstead

Police have arrested a Wisconsin man in connection to a cold case murder from over 34 years ago, according to a report. Lou Archie Griffin, 65, was arrested outside his home in Racine around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

"He wasn't on anybody's radar back in 1986 when this homicide occurred," Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith told reporters in announcing the arrest.

Griffin was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead, who died from strangulation. Holstead was discovered in a swamp in Green Bay in August 1986, AP News reported. She reportedly lived only a few miles from where she was found.

Griffin was arrested and taken to Brown County Jail. He is being held pending additional court proceedings.

"I just want closure," the victim's son Jeremy, was 5-years-old when his mother was killed, said in an exclusive interview with NBC26. "It's the same thing the whole family wants for the last 34 years. I just wish my grandma was alive to be able to see this," Jeremy said.

His grandmother passed away a few years ago without ever having any closure of what happened to her daughter, the outlet reported.

If convicted of the charge he faces, he can face life in prison. The judge set a cash bond to $1 million. The next court appearance is Dec. 10.

Court documents do not show an attorney for Griffin.

RELATED STORIES

Skull Found in Oregon Wilderness Is 19-Year-Old Woman: DNA Reveals in Decades-Long Cold Case

Iowa Police Believe They Cracked Cold Case Murder from 2 Decades Ago

Florida Police Exhume Woman's Body After 45 Years to Help Crack Cold Case