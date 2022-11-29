A Missing Tennessee Mother Found Dead in a Car Trunk After a Police Chase in Michigan

Eleni Kassa
First Published: 9:42 AM PST, November 29, 2022

Eleni Kassa, 31, was reported missing in Tennessee on Nov. 18 by her family the day after she didn’t pick her daughter up from school.

A missing Tennessee mother was found dead in the trunk of a car by police in Michigan after a police chase on Nov. 28. 

Eleni Kassa, 31, was reported missing in Tennessee on Nov. 18 by her family the day after she didn’t pick her daughter up from school, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD).

A domestic violence incident was suspected to have occurred after an argument between Kassa and her girlfriend, Dominique Harwick, 36, said police. The couple was then believed to be traveling in Hardwick's vehicle, which was later spotted in Ohio then in Michigan by police, said MPD.

Michigan State Police (MSP) pursued Hardwick's vehicle on Nov. 28 when it crashed into a residence. Upon approaching the vehicle police heard a gunshot and returned fire, according to MSP

Police later found Hardwick dead in the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, which is believed to have been self-inflicted, said MPD. 

Kassa was found dead in the trunk of the vehicle and had injuries that police believe was not from the crash, said MSP.

An unidentified third occupant, 34, was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries sustained in the crash, said MSP

